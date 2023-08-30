Community celebrates Blue Elbow RV Park with ribbon cutting

Published 2:10 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023

By Staff Reports

(Courtesy photo)

The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting this month for Blue Elbow RV Park.

Blue Elbow is located at 5573 Turner Road in Orange, just off Highway 1442.

It boasts easy access to Interstate 10, and place the facility within a nice family neighborhood, Chamber officials noted.

The location is minutes from their guests’ work locations, shopping and restaurants and is owned and operated by Gary and Theresia Keaton, according to company officials.

Contact blueelbowrv@gmail.com or 409-330-1920 for more information.

More News

Pedestrian killed after being struck multiple times along Interstate 10 in Orange County

PHOTO FEATURE — Team Granger supporting Blessing Box in West Orange

Amateur radio operators share Sabine Pass Lighthouse restoration story

EXPERT GARDENING TIPS — Garden tool maintenance can have you made in the shade

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar