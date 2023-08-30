Community celebrates Blue Elbow RV Park with ribbon cutting Published 2:10 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023

The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting this month for Blue Elbow RV Park.

Blue Elbow is located at 5573 Turner Road in Orange, just off Highway 1442.

It boasts easy access to Interstate 10, and place the facility within a nice family neighborhood, Chamber officials noted.

The location is minutes from their guests’ work locations, shopping and restaurants and is owned and operated by Gary and Theresia Keaton, according to company officials.

Contact blueelbowrv@gmail.com or 409-330-1920 for more information.