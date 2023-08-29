Red Cross responding to Japer, Tyler County wildfires; see how to help through Orange office Published 12:08 am Tuesday, August 29, 2023

The Red Cross Southeast and Deep East volunteers are responding to the wildfires in Jasper and Tyler County.

They opened two shelters in Japer County and one in Tyler County to help all residents forced to evacuate their homes due to the large fire. Once the residents were allowed to go back into their homes, “we were able to close the shelters down and open a resource center where anyone that was affected by the fire could come by and receive help,” officials said.

As of right now the wildfire has burned more 3,000 acres and it is only 80 percent contained, officials said late Monday night.

The Red Cross are sending emergency responds vehicles into the community, where the damage has occurred, and speaking to the residents to see how to help, distributing emergency supplies to those who need it.

Headquarters will be moving back to the chapter office in Orange. Although the headquarters will no longer be in Jasper County, it does not mean The Red Cross we will not be there.

“We plan to have team in the community every day as long as the residents need us,” official said. “We ask that if anyone who needs assistance to please contact us at 1800-RED-CROSS (1800-733-2767).”

BECOME A RED CROSS VOLUNTEER The need to help during disasters has never been greater. Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday for more information. Our most-needed disaster positions include:

• SHELTER SUPPORT: Help at a shelter during a large disaster by welcoming and registering residents, serving meals, setting up cots, distributing blankets and personal hygiene kits, and providing information and other assistance to people in need.

• HEALTH SERVICES: We also need volunteers who can use their professional skills as a licensed health care provider to deliver hands-on support, including care and education to people staying at a shelter during a large disaster. Qualified licenses include RN, LPN, LVN, EMT, Paramedic, MD, DO, PA, NP and APRN.

• DISASTER ACTION TEAM: While big hurricanes get the most news coverage, smaller disasters, such as home fires, are no less devastating to those affected. Join your local Disaster Action Team to help families in need by providing food, lodging, comfort, recovery assistance and other support.

HOW YOU CAN HELP: Help people affected by disasters by donating to support Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from disasters big and small. Call, click, or text to give, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.