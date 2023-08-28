Reserve your seat for Cooking with Friends in the Garden

Published 2:48 pm Monday, August 28, 2023

By Staff Reports

Cooking with Friends in the Garden starts at 10 a.m. Sept. 23.

Get ready to learn about local gardens and cooking with what you grow.

Fallon White, County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, invites all adults to join her Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. for Cooking with Friends in the Garden.

This class is hands-on cooking with fresh produce from the Field of Plenty Garden located at 2120 Wickard in Orange. That is behind Orange Christian Services on West Park.

Call the AgriLife office to reserve your spot at 409-882-7010.

