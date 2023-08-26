Pete Rossomando Radio Show kicks off next week Published 12:04 am Saturday, August 26, 2023

BEAUMONT — With the start of a new collegiate football season just days away, Lamar University fans can start looking forward to the Pete Rossomando Radio Show to get even closer to the action.

The show, which will air every Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. on Newstalk 560 KLVI, begins Monday (Aug. 28) with a special fan appreciation kick off.

While the show will air weekly on Wednesday evenings, the Cardinals elected to open the season with a special fan appreciation broadcast on Monday (since the Cardinals open the 2023 season on a Thursday night).

There will be a fan appreciation beginning at 6 p.m. with a raffle and complimentary appetizers, with the radio show beginning at 7 p.m.

Rossomando, and the voice of the Cardinals, Harold Mann, will be at Little Woodrow’s (on Phelan Boulevard in Beaumont) beginning at 7 p.m. to provide fans an inside look at the team from the coach’s perspective as he recaps the previous week’s action and looks ahead to the Cardinals’ upcoming opponent.

Rossomando is in his first season with the program after being hired in December.

A veteran with nearly 30 years of experience on the sidelines, Rossomando has made a career of building programs into contenders on a national level.

The Cardinals kick off the season Thursday, when they welcome No. 8 Idaho to the Golden Triangle.

A former FBS opponent, the Vandals head to Southeast Texas following a 2022 campaign that saw them advance to the NCAA FCS playoffs.