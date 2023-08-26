KATHIE’S KORNER — Read a book and open up your 2023 Published 12:02 am Saturday, August 26, 2023

I wanted to share one of the activities I enjoy everyday.

In my normal circumstances — when I take a break or at the end of my day — I enjoy studying, researching and reading lots of different kinds of books.

If you don’t have a library card or access to a school library, all the stores and markets have books for sale. Some pocket books are very affordable.

When I went to pick up a prescription at Walmart, the books for sale were on a wall near the pharmacy, so, I picked up a couple.

It’s nice to see they always have a little selection of Bibles.

The is also a large, online selection that is fun to discover authors and affordability for whatever subject you research or like to read for entertainment.

I understand if some of you will continue to get new information on TV. We like the History Channel or Food Network and National Geographic Shows, but I also like the “rustle” of the pages in a book, especially the Bible (tissue material).

If the electricity goes off, I always have my books and hurricane lamps, flashlight, penlight or candles.

If you’re not reading or listening to an audio book, here’s what you’re missing: expanding your vocabulary, vicariously experiencing new places, stimulating your mind, widening your horizons (learning new things), meeting new colorful characters and making yourself laugh or cry.

There’s only been a few books made into movies with excellent type-casting that I’ve experienced: “To Kill A Mockingbird” and “Moby Dick” with Gregory Peck, “Mutiny on the Bounty” with Humphrey Bogart, James Bond stories with Sean Connery, “Blood Alley” with John Wayne and “The African Queen” with Katherine Hepburn and Humphrey Bogart in “Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner,” also with Katherine Hepburn, Spencer Tracy and Sidney Poitier.

Uncle Buck with John Candy, and Northern Exposure are always needed for “comedy relief.”

I know you probably have your own list.

I understand, if you weren’t raised with books or adults who were readers, or movie watchers, but you can find books now, that you’re interested in, even teaching books.

I used one for refreshing myself studying a new language. I have a cookbook collection and a few gardening and golf books for hobbies.

My personal favorite and will always be a lifetime of enjoyment and study is the Bible. I have various versions, and it’s always my FIRST read of the day!

The other reading material for me during my break times are considered recreation and diversion.

So, join me in maybe a new journey for you, or a pastime already for you, now, during any time you have to wait, and you will want to continue this journey. Whenever I go in my car on errands with my husband or waiting for an appointment I always take the book I’m currently reading.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Orange Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.