UPDATE: Orange Police identify suspected Taco Bell purse thieves Published 7:56 am Friday, August 25, 2023

Orange Police Department Detective D.B. Mulhollan provided an update to this investigation at noon on Friday.

“The suspects have been identified,” Mulhollan said. “Their identities will not be released at this time, as the investigation is still ongoing.”

Mulhollan did not indicate if an arrest or arrests had been made.

-original story-

On Thursday at approximately 5 p.m., two suspects, an unknown white male and white female, entered Taco Bell at 7243 IH-10 in Orange.

While in Taco Bell, the two assailants stole an employee’s purse that was left unattended.

The suspects then went to a gas station at 7120 IH-10 in Orange and used the victim’s debit card five times in a matter of four minutes.

The suspects and their vehicle are shown in the attached photographs provided by the Orange Police Department.

If anyone has information about this crime, call Orange Police at 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

Tipsters can visit also 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.