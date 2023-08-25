Lamar State College Orange names 25 to Summer 2023 Dean’s & President’s Lists Published 2:52 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

Lamar State College Orange is proud to announce 25 students named to the Dean’s and President’s List for the Summer 2023 semester.

Congratulations on all your hard work and dedication.

Students named to the President’s list must be enrolled in at least 12 hours of courses and earn a 4.0 grade point average (GPA) for the semester.

BEAUMONT, TX

Brittany Banks, Massage Therapy; Aseel Rabah Bassa, Dental Assisting

FRED, TX

Lindsey Danielle Ratcliff, Pre-Vocational Nursing

KOUNTZE, TX

Kelsey Rene Stokes, Pre-Vocational Nursing

NOME, TX

Carly Evan Neel, Dental Assisting

ORANGE, TX

Nancy Cherie Breaux, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Layla Nichole Czajkowski, Dental Assisting; Weston Matthew Floyd, Process Operating; Marcie Nicole Jacobs, Dental Assisting; Troy Michael Pitcher, Emergency Medical Technology Basic; Keshona Jasean Randall, Dental Assisting; Rylee Wiszmann, Dental Assisting

VIDOR, TX

Angelica Rachael Cash, Massage Therapy; Hayli Elise Hagler, Vocational Nursing; Trenton Ryan Kirkendall, Business

VINTON, LA

Emilee Nacole Prestwood, Pre-Vocational Nursing

WEST ORANGE, TX

Mikayla Paige Robnett, Dental Assisting

Students named to the Dean’s List must be enrolled in at least 12 hours of courses and maintain above a 3.4 GPA for the semester.

BEAUMONT, TX

Anissa L Adams, Massage Therapy; Jasmine Castillo, Business

BUNA, TX

Marguerite Gene Boudreaux, General Studies

LUMBERTON, TX

Ashtyn Camille Cheshire, Medical Assistant

NEDERLAND, TX

Autumn Leanne Roundtree, Dental Assisting

ORANGE, TX

Ashley Nichole Herbert, Vocational Nursing; LaSanda Mary Fran Williams, Sociology

SILSBEE, TX

Monica Nicole Lowe, Massage Therapy