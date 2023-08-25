Lamar State College Orange names 25 to Summer 2023 Dean’s & President’s Lists
Published 2:52 pm Friday, August 25, 2023
Lamar State College Orange is proud to announce 25 students named to the Dean’s and President’s List for the Summer 2023 semester.
Congratulations on all your hard work and dedication.
Students named to the President’s list must be enrolled in at least 12 hours of courses and earn a 4.0 grade point average (GPA) for the semester.
BEAUMONT, TX
Brittany Banks, Massage Therapy; Aseel Rabah Bassa, Dental Assisting
FRED, TX
Lindsey Danielle Ratcliff, Pre-Vocational Nursing
KOUNTZE, TX
Kelsey Rene Stokes, Pre-Vocational Nursing
NOME, TX
Carly Evan Neel, Dental Assisting
ORANGE, TX
Nancy Cherie Breaux, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Layla Nichole Czajkowski, Dental Assisting; Weston Matthew Floyd, Process Operating; Marcie Nicole Jacobs, Dental Assisting; Troy Michael Pitcher, Emergency Medical Technology Basic; Keshona Jasean Randall, Dental Assisting; Rylee Wiszmann, Dental Assisting
VIDOR, TX
Angelica Rachael Cash, Massage Therapy; Hayli Elise Hagler, Vocational Nursing; Trenton Ryan Kirkendall, Business
VINTON, LA
Emilee Nacole Prestwood, Pre-Vocational Nursing
WEST ORANGE, TX
Mikayla Paige Robnett, Dental Assisting
Students named to the Dean’s List must be enrolled in at least 12 hours of courses and maintain above a 3.4 GPA for the semester.
BEAUMONT, TX
Anissa L Adams, Massage Therapy; Jasmine Castillo, Business
BUNA, TX
Marguerite Gene Boudreaux, General Studies
LUMBERTON, TX
Ashtyn Camille Cheshire, Medical Assistant
NEDERLAND, TX
Autumn Leanne Roundtree, Dental Assisting
ORANGE, TX
Ashley Nichole Herbert, Vocational Nursing; LaSanda Mary Fran Williams, Sociology
SILSBEE, TX
Monica Nicole Lowe, Massage Therapy