ADOPT A PET — Marty and McFly could be your new best buds Published 10:05 am Friday, August 25, 2023

Meet Marty and McFly — two young male lab-mix pups who are best buds.

Both are looking for good homes.

They are sweet, love treats and are ready to be loyal companions for life.

Please consider adopting or fostering one or both of these precious pups.

Call the West Orange Texas Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468 for more information.