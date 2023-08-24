Weather officials watch system with “40 percent chance of development into a tropical cyclone”

Published 9:08 am Thursday, August 24, 2023

By Staff Reports

An area of low pressure could form in a couple of days over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

Some gradual development of this system is possible over the weekend and early next week, and a tropical depression could form while it moves slowly northward across the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the area of disturbed weather that will move into the western Caribbean over the next couple of days before moving north.

This disturbance has a 40 percent chance of development into a tropical cyclone over the next seven days.

More BREAKING NEWS

Weather Service updates extreme heat and tropical development concerns Friday morning

Department of Transportation outlines SH 105/Foreman Road construction and lane move on SH 87 southbound

Weather officials outline record-breaking high temperatures for Wednesday

Outlook for the weekend includes oppressive heat, hope for needed rainfall

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar