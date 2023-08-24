Orange and national CPChem officials share details of nationally renowned workplace culture Published 12:20 am Thursday, August 24, 2023

In an achievement that speaks volumes about its commitment to its employees, Newsweek selected Chevron Phillips Chemical as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023.

National survey respondents rated employers on benefits, working environment, work-life balance, training and career progression, company image, corporate culture, sustainability awareness and proactive management of a diverse workforce.

CPChem earned five out of five stars.

The accolade reflects an ongoing commitment to fostering a workplace where employees thrive, innovate and grow, according to Maricela Caballero, CPChem senior vice president of human resources.

“At CPChem, we believe that a supportive environment, coupled with a culture of empowerment, is the way to succeed,” she said. “This recognition energizes us to continue prioritizing employee well-being and nurturing a culture that celebrates diversity, encourages learning, and drives both personal and professional advancement.”

Chevron Phillips Chemical Orange Plant Manager Carrie Phillips said the greatest assets in Orange are the people who make up the CPChem team.

“We pride ourselves on a work environment that promotes employee safety, well-being, development, and success,” Phillips said. “I am proud each and every day to work with my colleagues here at our plant in Orange.”

Newsweek and the data firm Plant-A Insights Group created the list by gathering public data and anonymous survey responses from approximately 62,000 American workers about their current or former employers, or the employers of people in their circle.