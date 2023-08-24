Department of Transportation announces 2 weeks of lanes changes for SH 87 at SH 62

Published 12:14 am Thursday, August 24, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Texas Department of Transportation announced lane moves for State Highway 87 and 62 impacting Orange County motorists.

According to TxDOT, traffic will be shifted to the inside lane of SH 87 at SH 62 Monday (Aug. 28) due to the installation of box culverts.

Additionally, traffic along SH 87 will encounter a temporary signal at SH 62.

This configuration will be in place for approximately two weeks.

