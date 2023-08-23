Orange County firefighters battle mobile home blaze, rescue family pets

Published 8:56 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

By Staff Reports

At approximately 3:53 p.m. Tuesday, Orange County ESD No. 4 announced responders were alerted to a structure fire.

Those at the scene reported there was smoke visible upon arrival at the mobile home in the Mauriceville area.

A crosslay was deployed, and the fire was quickly extinguished, authorities said.

“During a primary search, a cat, dog and a lizard were located and removed from the structure,” a release from the district stated. “No injuries were reported.”

The home sustained “some damage, but shouldn’t be a total loss.”

Authorities lauded great teamwork by everyone.

