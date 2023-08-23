“Men Who Cook” fundraiser benefits of St. James Baptist’s youth ministry Published 12:18 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

The members of St. James Baptist Church, 505 North 15th St. in Orange, are hosting “Men Who Cook” Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m.

Approximately 20 men from Orange and surrounding areas are coming together to prepare their favorite dish.

Jerane and Kaneesha Bellow are the chairpersons for this event.

The honorary chairpersons are Deacon Ronald and Delores Eddings.

Lady Brenda O’Neal and Wythel Price are the event coordinators.

The committee members include Delores Eddings, Ellen McClelland, Pastor Hardy O’Neal, Deacon Ron Eddings, Kaneesha Bellow, Faye Kirklin and Joyce Joubert.

The community is invited to attend and can purchase tickets to enter and taste the different types of foods prepared by these men.

Admission is $25 for adults and $10 for children 10 and under.

The event benefits the youth ministry, aiding them in assistance needed to purchase school supplies.

“The members of St. James have gone to great lengths to prepare for this big event,” church leaders said. We’re are asking our community to support this cause. Tickets may be purchased at the door and can also be purchased in advance. Please contact Pastor Hardy O’Neal at 409-920-2902 for more information.”