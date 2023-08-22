Stark Cultural Venues announces Volunteer Fair; check out the details Published 12:08 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023

The Stark Foundation invites the community to a Volunteer Fair for their four cultural venues, which includes Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center, The W.H. Stark House, Stark Museum of Art and the Lutcher Theater.

The Volunteer Fair will be held Aug. 29 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lutcher Theater, located at 707 Main in Orange.

“From gardening to greeting, from hands-on history to hospitality, from ticketing to stage lighting, there is a place for everyone to volunteer at one of the Stark Cultural Venues,” said Lynae Sanford, executive director of the Lutcher Theater.

“We encourage the public to join us and learn about the different volunteer opportunities we have available.”

The Nelda C. and H.J. Lutcher Stark Foundation is a private operating foundation established in 1961 to encourage and assist education and to improve and enrich the quality of life in Southeast Texas.

The Stark Foundation seeks to continue the legacy of its founders through the programs of Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center, The W.H. Stark House, the Stark Museum of Art, the Frances Ann Lutcher Theater for the Performing Arts and the Miriam Lutcher Stark Contest in Reading and Declamation.

These venues provide the community and region with rich resources and opportunities for study and enjoyment of the arts, history and nature.

“We encourage the community to volunteer at one or all of our cultural venues,” said Sanford.

The evening will include a presentation with information on ways to get involved at each venue.

Light refreshments will be available.

For more information on the Volunteer Fair or any of the Stark Cultural Venues, visit starkculturalvenues.org/volunteer.