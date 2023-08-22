SEE THE PICTURES — West Orange-Cove unveils fully equipped mobile learning lab Published 8:39 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023

West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District is launching an innovative and fully equipped mobile learning lab, a solution funded by an Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief grant.

Pioneered by Dr. Alicia Sigee, director of student services, the new mobile classroom is committed to providing an adaptable learning environment for various learning needs and community engagement.

District leader said this state-of-the-art vehicle boasts two slide-outs, three touch-screen television monitors, comfortable seating and a versatile table that can be removed to create more space for students.

Additionally, the unit includes a restroom, a kitchenette, a back room with pull-down seats and an ADA wheelchair elevator, ensuring an inclusive learning environment for all.

Finally, the classrooms are outfitted with dry-erase boards and touchscreen monitors to allow teaching on every surface. This innovative vehicle transforms learning into an engaging, interactive experience that can stand alone entirely with four AC units and a generator onboard.

The primary focus is the expansion of the “Read and Roll” program, particularly during the summer months of the learning slide; however, educators plan to mobile unit to have many uses.

“The Read and Roll program is already established as an impactful community initiative and has been a cornerstone of WOCCISD’s commitment to student learning loss,” Sigee said.

“Operating during the summer, the program combines literacy initiatives with meals and community service opportunities for student groups. By going directly into the neighborhoods where students live and play, the program ensures accessibility and community engagement.”

Initiatives the vehicle will be used for include:

Community Resilience: During crises such as hurricanes and disasters, the lab transforms into a disaster command unit and feeding site, providing vital support to the community.

Community Engagement: The lab enhances community engagement through an enrollment hub for parents, local parades, family nights and parent education initiatives.

Education Empowerment: Parent education sessions on platforms like Skyward and insights into grading periods provide parents with tools to participate in their child’s education.

Comprehensive Events: From “Back to School at LCSO” to FASFA Nights, the lab facilitates diverse community programs such as meet-the-programs nights and mobile job fairs.

“We are thrilled to introduce this groundbreaking diverse mobile classroom,” Superintendent Dr. Rickie Harris said. “Our goal is to provide an educational space that accommodates various learning styles and ensures that every student feels welcome and included. This vehicle embodies our dedication to delivering a high-quality education beyond traditional boundaries.”