See where Texas compares to changing gas prices across the country Published 12:08 am Monday, August 21, 2023

The national average price of gasoline eked out a small decline over the last week, with some states seeing a drop of 5-10 cents per gallon, while new issues in some states, like Arizona, have caused prices to jump notably in others, according to Patrick De Haan.

The head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said with California facing a deluge of water from Tropical Storm Hilary, some level of refinery problems that could impact gasoline prices could arise, and with eyes on a more active Atlantic, the next few weeks will bring additional volatility to what motorists can expect at the pump.

Average gasoline prices in Texas have risen 4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.45/g Moday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Prices in Texas are 22.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 5.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has risen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.297 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $2.99/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.39/g, a difference of $1.40/g.

The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.99/g while the highest was $4.39/g, a difference of $1.40/g.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.82/g Monday.

The national average is up 26 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 4.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa – $3.40/g, unchanged from last week’s $3.39/g.

San Antonio – $3.42/g, up 12.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.30/g.

Austin – $3.46/g, up 7.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.39/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

August 21, 2022: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.86/g)

August 21, 2021: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

August 21, 2020: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

August 21, 2019: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

August 21, 2018: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)

August 21, 2017: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

August 21, 2016: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

August 21, 2015: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)

August 21, 2014: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

August 21, 2013: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)