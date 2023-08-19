Tropical depression threat, Excessive Heat Warning on radar for Southeast Texas Published 4:31 pm Saturday, August 19, 2023

Weather Watchers says a tropical wave threatening the Gulf of Mexico has a medium (50 percent) chance of developing into a tropical depression before it moves into the lower Texas coast on Tuesday.

“No direct tropical impacts are expected for Southeast Texas and Southern Louisiana,” according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, La.

“However, most of the moisture with this system will stay south of the area, with no real significant rainfall amounts expected.”

According to meteorologists, the gradient between the wave and a high to the north, will likely allow for gusty conditions by Monday afternoon.

The combination of very dry fuels, very hot conditions and gusty winds will bring about an increase in fire risk danger.

Also, very hot and near record breaking temperatures are expected on Sunday out ahead of the wave.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for the entire area on Sunday.