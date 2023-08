Sadie Sue is one adoption away from you Published 12:16 am Saturday, August 19, 2023

Sadie Sue is a young female mixed-breed pup who has been waiting for a furever family to come adopt her.

Her delightful disposition makes her a great choice for a family dog.

Sadie loves treats and belly rubs, and she would love to be your loyal companion.

For more information on sweet Sadie Sue, call the Orange Texas Animal Shelter at 409-883-1056.