Weather Service updates extreme heat and tropical development concerns Friday morning

Published 6:29 am Friday, August 18, 2023

By Staff Reports

According to the National Weather Service, the main concern Friday for Southeast Texas is once again the heat.

Actual air temperatures will push 105 or higher in the northern counties and parishes of Southwest Louisiana.
Other Key Takeaways:

• Extreme Drought expands across the region.

• Fire danger remains high due to very hot and dry conditions.

• The easterly wave moving across the Gulf of Mexico early next week now has a 30 percent chance for development into a tropical cyclone.

