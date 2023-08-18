Orange County marriage licenses issued: Aug. 14 – Aug. 18, 2023 Published 5:34 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

Marriage License Issued from the office of Orange County Clerk Brandy Robertson for the week of Aug. 14, 2023, through Aug. 18, 2023.

Craig Allen Risinger and Nicole Marie Risinger

Rickey John Adam and Linyu Nayeli Marmolejo

Kyle Travis Harmon and Kelsey Lynn Richardson

Hunter Joseph Fontenot and Blake Nicole Anderson

Edward Trevor Wilson and Aniyah Charnelle Lagarde

Russell Leon Collins and Dawn Nicole Martinez

Anthony Ray Turner and Lauren Kay Martin

James Obie Lemaire and Mindy Vanice Bell

Tracer Allen Young and Lyndie Anne Manuel