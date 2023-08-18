Orange area man sentenced following 2022 fatal shooting along Schley Avenue Published 12:20 am Friday, August 18, 2023

A man from Orange was sentenced this week following the 2022 fatal shooting of another man.

Horace Morris Lassien, 66, was sentenced Wednesday by 128th District Court Judge Courtney Arkeen to 30 years in prison, according to information from the court.

Lassien was found guilty in June in connection with the February 2022 death of Lorenzo Junior Bias, 39.

Orange Police were alerted to the shooting after a call of shots fired Feb. 11, 2022, at a home in the 100 block of Schley Avenue.

Arriving officers discovered Bias at the residence with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to St Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, where he was pronounced deceased.

A suspect fled the scene but was later taken into custody by investigators.

The suspect was identified as Horace Morris Lassien.

— Written by Mary Meaux