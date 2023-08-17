“Ready, Set, Teach!” students taking initiative in Orangefield Published 12:28 am Thursday, August 17, 2023

ORANGEFIELD — Orangefield High School “Ready, Set, Teach!” students are, naturally, ready to get started.

They are serving as interns at the other campuses in the district.

Interns demonstrate professional standards/employability skills, explore the teaching and training profession, understand the learner and the learning process and interact effectively in the role of an educator.

They also work to understand how to plan and develop effective instruction, and have the opportunity to earn an Educational Aide I Certification upon successful completion of the program.

The faculty coordinator is Kimberly Spears.

Student participants include Wynter Wedgeworth, Kinslei Carter, Winnie Ou, Makenna Meads, Natalie Romero, Lili Sanford, Madison KC, Greenlea Oldham, Haven Nowlin and Maddy Wernig.