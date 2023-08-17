Orange, Bridge City call for voluntarily water usage reduction Published 11:39 am Thursday, August 17, 2023

The City of Orange water customers are requested to voluntarily limit the irrigation of landscaped areas to Sundays and Thursdays for customers with a street address ending in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6 or 8), and Saturdays and Wednesdays for water customers with a street address ending in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7 or 9).

They are also asked to irrigate landscapes only between the hours of midnight and 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. to midnight on the designated watering days.

This is voluntary and implemented as a cautionary measure due to the extended drought conditions in the region.

“We are trying to be proactive and reduce our water usage throughout the City,” Mayor Larry Spears said. “Let’s cut back so that if there is a problem during this time, we will be in a better position to handle it.”

Bridge City

Due to the extended drought conditions everyone is currently experiencing, municipal leaders are asking the residents of Bridge City to voluntarily reduce their water usage.

This action is called for in the Drought Contingency Plan adopted by the City in September of 2016 to help ensure the city can maintain service to all our citizens.

Per the Plan, the city is instituting Stage 1 Response, which is a voluntary reduction in total usage.

Some of the requirements of the Stage 1 Response include voluntary water use restrictions to limit the irrigation of landscaped areas to Sundays and Thursdays for customers with a street address ending in even numbers (0, 2, 4, 6, 8), and Saturdays and Wednesdays for customers with street addresses ending in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7, 9).

It is also better for the vegetation if the watering is done between the hours of midnight and 10 a.m. or 8 p.m. to midnight on designated watering days.

The Response Plan is being implemented as a precautionary measure to ensure that we have adequate supplies of water for domestic use and fire protection.

And remember, all of Orange County is under a “Burn Ban” at this time.