New leadership celebrates Orange County welcome Published 12:26 am Thursday, August 17, 2023

Salvation Army Majors Robert and Shannon Winters made their introductions at a recent Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce Breakfast Connection.

After spending several years on assignment in Florida, they have been transferred to the Orange County office, 1950 MLK Drive.

Robert is originally from Arkansas and has served in the Salvation Army for 40 years, while Shannon has served for 30 years and is returning home, as she is originally from Southeast Texas.

They are promoting all Salvation Army services, including a community food pantry, family store, emergency disaster assistance, Boys & Girls Club and more.

The Salvation Army is also already planning for Christmas with Angel Trees and Red Kettles!

For more information, volunteer opportunities and ways to assist the Salvation Army, call 409-291-8400 or visit salvationarmytexas.org/orange.

It was in June that many in community began to say goodbye to the previous local leaders, Major Jan and Captain Frankie Zuniga, who served for six years.

They moved to McAllen, and the Zunigas are expected to supervise double the number of staff while managing a FEMA contract that provides four emergency shelters.