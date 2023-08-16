Lutcher Theater individual show tickets on sale Monday Published 12:16 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

The Lutcher Theater for the Performing Arts announces individual show tickets will be on sale to the public Monday, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

This marks the 44th season for the largest performing arts series from Houston to New Orleans.

“Straight from Broadway in New York City to Main Avenue in Orange, Texas, this season at the Lutcher Theater is sure to be a crowd-pleaser,” said Lynae Sanford, Lutcher Theater executive director.

“We have a variety of incredible shows including a country music icon, an a cappella sensation and so many Broadway smash hits. This season is one of our biggest and best yet.”

For the 2023-2024 season, the Lutcher Theater presents 12 shows, including multiple National Tours of Broadway and award-winning musical artists.

New to the Lutcher Theater this season is the introduction of a Candlelight Concert Series, offering patrons an experience in a candlelit setting to enjoy live music in a new way.

The Lutcher Theater season includes country music icon Craig Morgan, “Mean Girls,” STOMP, Voctave – The Spirit of the Season, “On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan,” “Pretty Woman The Musical,” “Little Women,” The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, “Come From Away,” “Annie,” Scott Mulvahill and “Chicago.”

The Lutcher Theater is a 1,500 seat, state-of-the-art, world class performing arts facility and the prominent presenter of Broadway, national and international tours, award-winning artists, renowned dance and acclaimed children’s performances for Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana.

Each season, the Lutcher Theater offers a world class experience and unforgettable memories to each and every audience member.

For more information on the Lutcher Theater or to purchase tickets, visit lutcher.org.