Broad area of low pressure getting attention in Gulf of Mexico

Published 5:57 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

By Staff Reports

Weather watchers are monitoring a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that could impact Southeast Texas next week.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

According to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, Louisiana, there is a broad area of low pressure that could form in the Gulf of Mexico by the beginning of next week.

Some slow development of this system is possible thereafter as it moves generally westward, potentially nearing the western Gulf of Mexico coastline in approxaimtely a week.

The Weather Service said there is a 20 percent chance of formation over the next seven days.

For additional information, visit hurricanes.gov.

