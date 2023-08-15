Southeast Texas tennis tournament coming this Labor Day Published 12:02 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

BEAUMONT — Southeast Texas Tennis Association is excited to celebrate the longest running tennis tournament in Texas: the 103rd Annual SETTA Labor Day Tennis Tournament.

It will be held at the Beaumont Municipal Tennis Center Aug. 25-27.

This sporting spectacle promises to captivate tennis enthusiasts and spectators alike, as world-class athletes showcase their skills in an exhilarating display of talent, determination and sportsmanship.

This year, the tournament is being sponsored by the Morgan Family In Loving Memory of Joseph Pyburn.

The open division will feature top-notch competition. The prize money amounts to a total of $8,000 across all open divisions. In addition, juniors and adults of all levels are welcome to register and compete on the courts.

The Association was established in 1992 to encourage the development of new tennis players and to reintroduce former players back into the sport.

This program aims to foster a passion for tennis in junior players, which ideally develops a lifetime love for tennis.

The Association is a nonprofit. Funds raised from tournaments help support youth in the community through various scholarships. The Association gave away six scholarships to local graduating seniors this year.

Their contributions have played a pivotal role in elevating the tournament to new heights, and their commitment to fostering a strong sports culture within the community is truly commendable.

Visit settatennis.com to sign up to play or volunteer at the event, or contact Jennifer Fisher for more information.

Approximately 200 participants are expected this year, and for hotel and travel information, contact the Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau.