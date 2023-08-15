Department of Transportation outlines SH 105/Foreman Road construction and lane move on SH 87 southbound Published 6:41 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Orange County motorists will see construction activities taking place today (Aug. 15) at the intersection of SH 105 and Foreman Road.

The Texas Department of Transportation said, at times, there will be temporary closures of Foreman Road.

“Please watch for flaggers directing traffic,” state officials said. “Work will be between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.”

Also taking place today (Aug. 15), according to TxDOT, is a lane shift for SH 87 southbound near the airport.

Southbound traffic will be shifted to the center median for approximately one month due to construction.

Expect possible delays.