Daniel McLemore shares passion for Lamar State College Orange message

Published 12:20 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Daniel McLemore recently accepted a position at Lamar State College Orange as the director of marketing and communications.

This role requires him to promote and create campaigns that reach a wide range of people, as well as answering questions the media may have about the college or its campaigns.

McLemore describes it as “trying to be the person who knows the most about the college and being the person who can talk to people about it.”

And that is just what he intends to do, saying his goal for this new adventure is “to learn as much as I possibly can about what LSCO has to offer.”

McLemore may be new to the staff at Lamar State College-Orange, but he is no stranger to the Lamar family or to Orange County.

He was born and raised in Nederland and attended Lamar University. There he earned his bachelor of science degree in communications.

After graduating, he and his wife, whom he met at Lamar, moved to Orange County in 2009, where they have made a life for themselves and their two children in Orangefield.

McLemore says this job was a good opportunity to come back home and put his knowledge to work for his community.

He had dreamed of a career making commercials until he decided to try another path accepting a job at an advertising agency, working as a graphic designer, scriptwriter and performing commercial work.

He liked meeting with the clients, hearing about their goals and helping them achieve them, which was his introduction to the world of marketing.

Prior to current role, he worked in various roles in marketing. His most recent was vice president of marketing for the Calcasieu Teachers and Employee Credit Union.

There he built the brand and served as one of the public faces to the community.

Before that, he spent nine years at Lamar University working in numerous marketing roles and ultimately became the director of marketing and communications.

McLemore is ready to make an impact at Lamar State College Orange.

“I’m just excited about the possibilities and to watch a place like this grow and be able to take part in it,” he said, adding positive partnerships in community are a must.

“Everybody deserves an education,” he said. “Everyone deserves a chance to learn more of what they’re capable of” and “have a place that’s safe, where they can get hands-on learning and hands-on experience. That’s something that LSCO does here really, really well.”

Although he has only been at Lamar State College Orange for a short time, he says “it’s easy to say that it feels like home.”

— Written by Nicolette Stoma