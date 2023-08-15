Authorities release Orange County man’s name following electrocution death Published 8:00 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

BRIDGE CITY — Authorities have released the name of the man killed Monday following a work mishap near Bridge City.

Orange County Sheriff’s Capt. Joey Jacobs confirmed the victim’s name as Patrick Mark Trouille, 53, of Vidor.

Trouille was a worker at an industrial site in Orange County and was taken to an area hospital after being shocked on Monday, authorities said.

Jacobs said authorities were dispatched at approximately 12:05 p.m. to STS Industrial, 2917 East Roundbunch, in connection with a possible electrocution.

Trouille, who was later pronounced dead, was taken to The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

Jacobs said the employee was working on an electrical component when the incident occurred.

STS Industrial is a supplier of industrial products to refineries, plants, construction companies, manufacturers and more, according to their website.

— Written by Mary Meaux