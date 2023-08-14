Lamar State College Orange celebrates Summer ‘23 commencement; check out the graduates
Published 3:32 pm Monday, August 14, 2023
Amid an air of excitement and accomplishment, Lamar State College Orange hosted its much-anticipated summer graduation ceremony on August 12th at 10:00am at the West-Orange Stark High School Event Center. The event marked a momentous occasion, celebrating the hard work and dedication of graduating students, along with the unwavering support of their families, faculty, staff and the entire LSCO community.
This summer’s graduation was one of celebration and pride, capturing the essence of each student’s journey. For these graduates, the ceremony signified their relentless effort, late-night study sessions, and the determination to succeed against all odds.
Dr. Tom Johnson, President of LSCO, delivered the commencement address highlighting why he chose LSCO. His words as a first-generation student offered guidance, inspiration, and reflection on the unique challenges this cohort faced navigating the wake of a global pandemic and the impact of hurricanes on campus facilities and the community.
This summer’s graduating class represented a diverse range of achievements. With an impressive average GPA of 3.06, graduates’ commitment to academic excellence was on full display. 80% of graduates were first generation students, an astounding achievement underscoring their determination to pave the way for future generations to follow.
The class of 2023 represented a mosaic of backgrounds and experiences. 121 degrees were conferred, including 34 associate degrees and 87 certificates. Graduates spanned a wide range of ages with the youngest ever associate degree graduate in LSCO history at just 17 years old.
While bidding farewell to summer graduates of the class of 2023, LSCO is looking to a future marked by progress and growth. Campus expansion, construction projects, and the launch of new programs continue to elevate educational offerings. The new site in Lumberton and construction of a new academic building in Orange are a testament to LSCO’s commitment to innovation and growth.
Summer 2023 graduates were not only a testament to their own hard work but also a reflection of the institution’s dedication to fostering resilience, growth, and achievement. Their stories will continue to inspire others to overcome challenges and embrace limitless possibilities that lie ahead.
Summer 2023 graduates are listed below by hometown:
Baton Rouge, LA
Charkita M. Neal
Beaumont, TX
Candace Denise Dixon
Christopher Ryan Fields
Tamera J Guillory Haynes
Latoya Sharee Hall
Molly Terese Joyce McLemore
Brandy Ruben
Chelsey Dene Starkie
Ebony Grachel Strange
Yesenia Torres
Bon Wier, TX
Kyla Rose Gautreaux
Bridge City, TX
Morghan Paige Bradley
Sarah Christine Goff
Valeria Chelsea Gonzales
Elizabeth Ludwig
Halli Alane Malagarie
Virada Siripun
Buna
Holly Lauren Brown
Tori Addison Brunette
Rylie Morgan Burt
Jordan Lee Dixson
Chloee Lynn Marks
Crowley, LA
Jyrial Monae Pierre
Deweyville, TX
Hope Estelle Rodrick
Elton, LA
Kamryn Paige Leonard
Hackberry, LA
Beni D’Lain Sittig
Iowa, LA
Kayln Brooks Duplechain
Lake Charles, LA
Lena Alberta August
Heather Renee Taylor
Lumberton, TX
Casey Renee Eastman
Alyssa Katherine Herreros
Jakob Wayne Jackson
Victoria Leann Willingham
Nederland, TX
Christin Denae Ford
New Iberia, LA
Shameeka Renee’ August
Oakdale, LA
Ranesha Rena Johnson
Orange, TX
Cristina Acosta
Jermiyah De-shon Amerson
Whitney Alyse Anderson
Carolyn Ann Aznavour
Brandi Nichole Brister
Evvy Isabell Champagne
Adele Christel Chisum
Karli Grace Choate
Stephen Cook
Shelby D’Ann Crouch
Ryan Christopher Esquivel
Hannah Grace Ford
Brayden Edward Frye
Ashley Michelle Fuller Greiner
Ashley Angelnique Guillory
Lanna Mechelle Harrison
Roxanne Marie Holt
Sarah Oliviah Howell
Robert Michael Kearns
Michael William Lessard
Cade David Lyons
Breeana Lee Mays
Aaron Nathaniel Miller
Aliyah Destiny Mims
Sharayena Lynn Monceaux
Camden Phillip Morris
Maggie Lea Prouse
Cole Allen Block Reneau
Dena Kay Riley
McKenna Danielle Rivera-Cartagena
Austin Dale Slagle
Ja’Tayjah Mar’Kaylen Letrece Vital
Horaciana Monae’ Yelling
Port Arthur, TX
Darren Kyle Anderson
Denise A Mendoza
Port Neches, TX
Alex Keith Powers
Jace Andrew Runnels
Seguin, TX
Christina Marie Guyote
Silsbee, TX
Autumn Brooke Chambliss
Emily Anne Graham
Amy Leaniece Stout
Spurger, TX
Gracie Deeann Greenwood
Starks, LA
Chloe Jane Gibson
Abigail Elizabeth Sartin
Sulphur, LA
LaPortia Jeanee Freeman
Haley Louise Schnepf
Vidor, TX
Jessica Arellano
Anthony David Barnes
Tianna Lynn Brister
Caitlyn Ray Buckner
Kyndall Lynn Harrison
Brianna Nicole Kordie
Macie N Licatino
Lorielle Alexis McKay
Preslie Taylor Morris
Bethanie Ann Villafano
West Orange, TX
Marissa Gabrielle Asevedo
Caidon Lee Buchanan
Cristina Noelle Furlough