Lamar State College Orange celebrates Summer ‘23 commencement; check out the graduates Published 3:32 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

Amid an air of excitement and accomplishment, Lamar State College Orange hosted its much-anticipated summer graduation ceremony on August 12th at 10:00am at the West-Orange Stark High School Event Center. The event marked a momentous occasion, celebrating the hard work and dedication of graduating students, along with the unwavering support of their families, faculty, staff and the entire LSCO community.

This summer’s graduation was one of celebration and pride, capturing the essence of each student’s journey. For these graduates, the ceremony signified their relentless effort, late-night study sessions, and the determination to succeed against all odds.

Dr. Tom Johnson, President of LSCO, delivered the commencement address highlighting why he chose LSCO. His words as a first-generation student offered guidance, inspiration, and reflection on the unique challenges this cohort faced navigating the wake of a global pandemic and the impact of hurricanes on campus facilities and the community.

This summer’s graduating class represented a diverse range of achievements. With an impressive average GPA of 3.06, graduates’ commitment to academic excellence was on full display. 80% of graduates were first generation students, an astounding achievement underscoring their determination to pave the way for future generations to follow.

The class of 2023 represented a mosaic of backgrounds and experiences. 121 degrees were conferred, including 34 associate degrees and 87 certificates. Graduates spanned a wide range of ages with the youngest ever associate degree graduate in LSCO history at just 17 years old.

While bidding farewell to summer graduates of the class of 2023, LSCO is looking to a future marked by progress and growth. Campus expansion, construction projects, and the launch of new programs continue to elevate educational offerings. The new site in Lumberton and construction of a new academic building in Orange are a testament to LSCO’s commitment to innovation and growth.

Summer 2023 graduates were not only a testament to their own hard work but also a reflection of the institution’s dedication to fostering resilience, growth, and achievement. Their stories will continue to inspire others to overcome challenges and embrace limitless possibilities that lie ahead.

Summer 2023 graduates are listed below by hometown:

Baton Rouge, LA

Charkita M. Neal

Beaumont, TX

Candace Denise Dixon

Christopher Ryan Fields

Tamera J Guillory Haynes

Latoya Sharee Hall

Molly Terese Joyce McLemore

Brandy Ruben

Chelsey Dene Starkie

Ebony Grachel Strange

Yesenia Torres

Bon Wier, TX

Kyla Rose Gautreaux

Bridge City, TX

Morghan Paige Bradley

Sarah Christine Goff

Valeria Chelsea Gonzales

Elizabeth Ludwig

Halli Alane Malagarie

Virada Siripun

Buna

Holly Lauren Brown

Tori Addison Brunette

Rylie Morgan Burt

Jordan Lee Dixson

Chloee Lynn Marks

Crowley, LA

Jyrial Monae Pierre

Deweyville, TX

Hope Estelle Rodrick

Elton, LA

Kamryn Paige Leonard

Hackberry, LA

Beni D’Lain Sittig

Iowa, LA

Kayln Brooks Duplechain

Lake Charles, LA

Lena Alberta August

Heather Renee Taylor

Lumberton, TX

Casey Renee Eastman

Alyssa Katherine Herreros

Jakob Wayne Jackson

Victoria Leann Willingham

Nederland, TX

Christin Denae Ford

New Iberia, LA

Shameeka Renee’ August

Oakdale, LA

Ranesha Rena Johnson

Orange, TX

Cristina Acosta

Jermiyah De-shon Amerson

Whitney Alyse Anderson

Carolyn Ann Aznavour

Brandi Nichole Brister

Evvy Isabell Champagne

Adele Christel Chisum

Karli Grace Choate

Stephen Cook

Shelby D’Ann Crouch

Ryan Christopher Esquivel

Hannah Grace Ford

Brayden Edward Frye

Ashley Michelle Fuller Greiner

Ashley Angelnique Guillory

Lanna Mechelle Harrison

Roxanne Marie Holt

Sarah Oliviah Howell

Robert Michael Kearns

Michael William Lessard

Cade David Lyons

Breeana Lee Mays

Aaron Nathaniel Miller

Aliyah Destiny Mims

Sharayena Lynn Monceaux

Camden Phillip Morris

Maggie Lea Prouse

Cole Allen Block Reneau

Dena Kay Riley

McKenna Danielle Rivera-Cartagena

Austin Dale Slagle

Ja’Tayjah Mar’Kaylen Letrece Vital

Horaciana Monae’ Yelling

Port Arthur, TX

Darren Kyle Anderson

Denise A Mendoza

Port Neches, TX

Alex Keith Powers

Jace Andrew Runnels

Seguin, TX

Christina Marie Guyote

Silsbee, TX

Autumn Brooke Chambliss

Emily Anne Graham

Amy Leaniece Stout

Spurger, TX

Gracie Deeann Greenwood

Starks, LA

Chloe Jane Gibson

Abigail Elizabeth Sartin

Sulphur, LA

LaPortia Jeanee Freeman

Haley Louise Schnepf

Vidor, TX

Jessica Arellano

Anthony David Barnes

Tianna Lynn Brister

Caitlyn Ray Buckner

Kyndall Lynn Harrison

Brianna Nicole Kordie

Macie N Licatino

Lorielle Alexis McKay

Preslie Taylor Morris

Bethanie Ann Villafano

West Orange, TX

Marissa Gabrielle Asevedo

Caidon Lee Buchanan

Cristina Noelle Furlough