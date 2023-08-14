CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Stay “Toasty” in extreme heat with these tips Published 8:48 am Monday, August 14, 2023

You always hear you can fry an egg on the sidewalk in hot weather.

I totally believe that, but why waste an egg? And it would make a sticky mess.

So I thought of toast. I love my metal bento box and thought I’d try putting a slice of bread in the lid and leaving it on the dashboard in the morning.

At lunch I came out to a perfect slice of crunchy toast. Very good, actually.

I left half to see if it would brown any more from noon to 5 p.m. It was still light, because there was no butter or oil, but yes, even more dry.

Dry crumb dust flew off the half slice when it passed in front of the AC vents. It was still 96 degrees on my way home.

Dillys Pickled Veggies – Beans picked one day are pickled the next at woman-owned Dillys.

Signature spices and brine started with asparagus and green beans and now offers jars of baby dills, those appealing red onions that are popping up everywhere and a Texas fave, jalapenos.

The crunch and tartness are addictive. Pop open Dillys and see if I’m right.

Pickled and fermented veggies are trending. Pucker up at dillyspickles.com.

Seas the Day – Many foodies need to update their take on tuna, and Tonnino can do it. It’s in the underbelly. Appealing jars of tuna, albacore and yellowfin responsibly caught in the wild are packed with a fine taste and texture we did not grow up with in those little cans.

I had to convince my husband to try some and he ended up asking for more. I’ve been enjoying Tonnino’s Tuna straight from the jar. Or add it to pasta, niçoise salads, etc.

The flavors are already in the jar. It’s fancy. Tropical waters yield: Tonnino’s yellowfin tuna is hand cut and hand packed with 10 plus choices from olive oil and spring water to Jalapenos in olive oil, lemon and pepper in olive oil and now olive oil infused with truffle.

Tonnino’s albacore tuna captures the white meat with its mild flavors in five aromas: in olive oil, spring water, herbs de provence in olive oil, ginger soy in olive oil and olive oil infused with truffle.

Makers invite you to Seas the Day at tonnino.com.

Darragh Doiron is a Southeast Texas foodie who has been getting pickled. Share ideas with her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.