Weather Services shares what to expect in HEAT this week Published 8:24 am Sunday, August 13, 2023

Excessive heat is going to continue this week with an Excessive Heat Warning today and an Excessive Heat Watch on Monday, according to weather watchers.

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, Louisiana, said “dangerous” apparent temperatures would occur.

“A weak cold front will move into the region Tuesday, which will allow temperatures and humidity to fall slightly Tuesday and Wednesday before the heat builds again late in the week,” meteorologist Andrew Tingler said.

Significant rainfall is not expected into early next week; however, isolated to scattered storms may occur with the weak front Tuesday into Wednesday.

“The potential rainfall is not anticipated to be significant, and this will worsen drought conditions and bring about an increased fire danger risk,” Tingler said.