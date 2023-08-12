KATHIE’S KORNER — Make back to school fun in 2023 Published 12:02 am Saturday, August 12, 2023

As you blessed parents or grandparents begin to prepare your children to go

back to school, I am almost jealous, as I really enjoyed this whole process.

I had fun with my children then and still do. I still buy a box of pencils (Ticonderoga yellow #2), enjoying the smell of freshly, sharpened pencils, and put them on my desk in the fall.

I always miss shopping for school items, as my children are grown and gone and I am in my (so called) “golden years.” Have it be a part of the “going back to school fun,” not a problem or scary.

Pray for them, their school and teachers for a great year.

They don’t need to be in on “grown-up” conversations or arguments about challenges with the money involved for transportation, immunizations or supplies needed for the whole year. It’s better to focus on new clothes, shoes, backpacks, hair bows and shoes to match and more items like that.

There are churches, grandparents and groups that could help with the backpacks and contents. Check that out in your community with your school or church.

If you are without children and have a nice income, contact your local schools or churches and find out if there’s a family you could help with these needs.

Learning for children (and everyone) is so important and could start or continue in your home with reading material (for everyone), a bonus during the summer or rainy days.

Try the Bible first with (pictures and illustrations), good comic books, or cartoons in the newspaper, kids magazines coming in the mail. Of course there is the nearby library, where you can check out 10 books at a time for free and fun craft groups with regular visits. How wonderful is that?

If the children have a library card with their name on it, they feel important and responsible. I’ve seen children’s reading affect all their subjects and chalkboard assignments in the classroom.

Encourage them to read the Kids Menu in restaurants, signs on public bathrooms and buildings. You will witness how important it is to read well, for entertainment and direction all their lives.

So, have a fun, positive “Back To School” about subjects and teachers.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Orange Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.