Journeay family business is fighting fires

Published 12:06 am Saturday, August 12, 2023

By Staff Reports

Pictured are (left) Firefighter Hannah Journeay, (left center) Captain Justin Journeay, (center) firefighter/driver Operator Wesley Journeay, (right center) assistant chief James Journeay and (right) firefighter/driver operator Naomi Journeay.

MAURICEVILLE — Firefighting is a family affair for many first responders.

“This week on meet your firefighters, we not only have three generations of firefighters but a family of firefighters,” a recent release from Orange County Emergency Services District read.

Officials said the Journeays “definitely made firefighting a family tradition,” one passed down through father and son to now husband and wife.

“This is a great tradition to have. They continue to serve and help the community. Is it time to start your own family tradition in firefighting? Come join us,” the release concludes.

