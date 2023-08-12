Journeay family business is fighting fires Published 12:06 am Saturday, August 12, 2023

MAURICEVILLE — Firefighting is a family affair for many first responders.

“This week on meet your firefighters, we not only have three generations of firefighters but a family of firefighters,” a recent release from Orange County Emergency Services District read.

Officials said the Journeays “definitely made firefighting a family tradition,” one passed down through father and son to now husband and wife.

“This is a great tradition to have. They continue to serve and help the community. Is it time to start your own family tradition in firefighting? Come join us,” the release concludes.