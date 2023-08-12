ADOPT A PET — Loveable Solo ready to join YOUR family Published 12:04 am Saturday, August 12, 2023

WEST ORANGE — Meet sweet Solo, a small mixed-breed male looking for his forever family.

Solo knows how to walk on a leash, sit, shake and roll-over.

He also loves kids and is house-trained.

Please find it in your heart to foster or adopt this loveable boy, so he can get out of the shelter.

For more information, call the West Orange, Texas Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468.

Visit the shelter’s Facebook page for more photos of Solo.