ADOPT A PET — Loveable Solo ready to join YOUR family

Published 12:04 am Saturday, August 12, 2023

By Staff Reports

Solo is available at the West Orange, Texas Animal Shelter.

WEST ORANGE — Meet sweet Solo, a small mixed-breed male looking for his forever family.

Solo knows how to walk on a leash, sit, shake and roll-over.

He also loves kids and is house-trained.

Please find it in your heart to foster or adopt this loveable boy, so he can get out of the shelter.

For more information, call the West Orange, Texas Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468.

Visit the shelter’s Facebook page for more photos of Solo.

