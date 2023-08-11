Vidor Music Friendly Jam volunteers needed Published 12:18 am Friday, August 11, 2023

VIDOR — The Vidor Music Friendly Jam is fast approaching, and organizers are reaching out to help the event with volunteers.

The Vidor Chamber of Commerce is partnering with The City of Vidor to put on the inaugural event.

“We are in search of member volunteers that would like some free advertising by working the beer garden,” a Chamber request reads. “As a volunteer you are welcome to wear your logo business gear and pass out your koozies with the drinks that are sold.”

Anyone with questions or those who are looking to sign up are asked to call 409-681-6223 or email vidorcoc@gmail.com.

This fun is planned on the first Saturday in September (Sept. 2) at Conn Park.

The main event is a performance by local standout and well-known performing artist Donice Morace.

There will be a musical talent competition during the day, with the competition winner opening for the main act.

The event is planned from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The fun includes a kids zone, vendor fair, food trucks and a beer garden.

“We have sponsorship and volunteer opportunities available as listed,” a release from the Vidor Chamber said.