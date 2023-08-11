Maritime program opportunities key at Lamar State College Orange

Published 12:16 am Friday, August 11, 2023

By Staff Reports

Pictured, from left, are Kristin Tow-Walker, dean of academic and technical Studies; Dr. Keith Jones, associate dean of technical studies; LSCO President Dr. Thomas Johnson; Robert Dubois, director of the center for advances in port management at Lamar University; Dr. Maryam Hamidi, associate professor of the department of industrial and systems engineering at Lamar University; and Lamar University Dean of Engineering Dr. Brian Craig. (Courtesy photo)

Lamar State College Orange recently hosted Robert Dubois, Dr. Maryam Hamidi and Dr. Brian Craig.

The group strategized teaching and learning initiatives in place between LSCO and Lamar University.

The Center for Advances in Port Management and LSCO’s maritime program are working together to promote and train individuals for the many job opportunities in the maritime industry.

Along with the college of engineering, educators are working so graduate students can access data and real-life training on the HOT unit and new Glycol Unit LSCO is acquiring through support of Chevron Philips Chemical ($1.2M donated) and Emerson.

 

 

