Historic heat wave impacting Southeast Texas going to continue; hurricane outlook updated

Published 6:56 am Friday, August 11, 2023

By Staff Reports

Unfortunately the historic heat wave impacting Southeast Texas is going to continue into the weekend.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect today and another one is likely for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

“With these very hot conditions and lack of significant rainfall, the drought is worsening across the area, which is also increasing the fire danger risk,” meteorologist Joe Rua said. “Also, NOAA has updated the Hurricane Season Outlook. According to this forecast, there is now a higher chance of seeing an above normal hurricane season.

“Despite a moderate El Nino that is expected to further strengthen during the remainder of the hurricane season, record breaking sea surface temperatures as a marine heat wave is happening over the main tropical development region may offset the El Nino affects.”

