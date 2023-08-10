Triangle Area Network here to help Orange community Published 12:16 am Thursday, August 10, 2023

Community healthcare centers are recognized as a critical part of the healthcare system, a message the City of Orange stressed this week.

“One such center is Triangle Area Network Healthcare, which ensures low- to no-income families and individuals have access to the care they need,” a release from the City stressed.

This effort includes primary care services, behavioral and emotional healthcare, medication assistance, pediatric services and transportation services.

Triangle Area Network Center in Orange is located at 3727 N. 16th Street in Northway Shopping Center.

Mobile medical services are an option.

For more information, call 409-920-4223 or log onto tanhealthcare.org.

Mayor Larry Spears Jr. recently proclaimed August as Health Awareness Month, the week of Aug. 6–12 as National Health Center Week and Tuesday as TAN Healthcare Day.

This week is nationally recognized as National Health Center Week.