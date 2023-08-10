$500K mobile training unit creates greater hands-on LSCO learning

Published 12:06 am Thursday, August 10, 2023

By Staff Reports

New equipment is used to train LSCO electromechanical, instrumentation, logistics and maritime students. (Courtesy photo)

After five months of production, Lamar State College Orange received a customized “mobile training unit” purchased with Texas Reskilling and Upskilling Through Education (TRUE) grant funds.

The $500,000 mobile simulation unit was designed in conjunction with industry recommendations.

College leaders say it will be certified by the U.S. Coast Guard for training students enrolled in electromechanical, instrumentation, logistics and maritime programs.

“Hands-on experience in these fields is vital to the safety and success of our local industry and beyond,” the college said in a release.

