Smoke alarm alerts Orangefield man to pre-dawn Wednesday house fire
Published 11:00 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023
ORANGEFIELD — An Orangefield man was awakened by a smoke alarm early Wednesday morning.
Authorities said he was able to escape a house fire without serious injury.
Orange County ESD No. 2 Chief Ricky Bodin said the call of the fire came in at 3:30 a.m. for a blaze at a home on Oilla Road in Orangefield.
Bodin said the resident was awakened by a smoke alarm and was able to get out of the home safely. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ESD No. 2 had assistance from ESD 3 and 4 and West Orange and Pinehurst fire departments.
— Written by Mary Meaux