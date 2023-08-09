Smoke alarm alerts Orangefield man to pre-dawn Wednesday house fire Published 11:00 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

ORANGEFIELD — An Orangefield man was awakened by a smoke alarm early Wednesday morning.

Authorities said he was able to escape a house fire without serious injury.

Orange County ESD No. 2 Chief Ricky Bodin said the call of the fire came in at 3:30 a.m. for a blaze at a home on Oilla Road in Orangefield.

Bodin said the resident was awakened by a smoke alarm and was able to get out of the home safely. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ESD No. 2 had assistance from ESD 3 and 4 and West Orange and Pinehurst fire departments.

— Written by Mary Meaux