Heat Advisory could be moving to Excessive Heat Warning for Orange County Published 6:00 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Another day means another round of heat-related issues.

Portions of the area, including Orange County and Southeast Texas, are under a Heat Advisory, while others are under an Excessive Heat Warning.

“Unfortunately, we will start seeing temperatures supporting Excessive Heat Warnings area-wide starting again Thursday,” National Weather Service meteorologist Marti Calhoun said.

“Another growing concern is fire weather danger as afternoon relative humidities ranging 30 to 40 percent combine with worsening drought conditions and breezy winds.”

All Southeast Texas counties and all Louisiana parishes are under a burn ban, and any activities that may result in fire or sparks should be avoided.