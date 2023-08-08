KRISTIE YOUNG — Several resources to connect with Orange County Local First Published 12:20 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023

The Orange County Local First initiative was established to help connect local Orange County companies to business opportunities with large projects like the Golden Triangle Polymers project, and there are several resources and ways to connect with us.

Website

We work closely with the Orange County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and have launched a web page with information about Local First.

From information about the primary contractors working on the Golden Triangle Polymers project, to available housing in Orange County, this site will keep you informed.

You can also access the registration application for the approved vendors list and Local First list for the Golden Triangle Polymers project.

Visit OrangeCountyEDC.com/LocalFirst to learn more.

Orange County Economic Development Corporation

Looking to expand your business within Orange County?

The Orange County EDC can assist.

Call Megan Layne, executive director, at 409-883-7770 for more information.

Office Location

You can stop by to learn how to register for the approved vendors list, to find out about job opportunities or to stop in to say, “Hello,” at our Local First office in the Golden Triangle Polymers public information office.

We are located at 1537 Strickland, Suite A and are open Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to5 p.m. and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Our office phone number is 409-920-4052, and my email address is kyoung@co.orange.tx.us.

Social Media

Connect with Orange County Local First on Facebook and LinkedIn for the latest information and announcements.

Golden Triangle Minority Business Council

If you are interested in learning how to register as a minority-owned business, you can call the Golden Triangle Minority Business Council at 409-962-8530.

Small Business Development Center

I encourage you to visit the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at sbdc.uh.edu/sbdc/Lamar_State_SBDC.asp for resources to help you establish or grow your business.

We are partnering with the SBDC on a series of workshops this fall on how to do business with industry and will publish registration information soon.

Chambers of Commerce

Chamber membership has its advantages.

We work closely with the Orange, Vidor and Bridge City Chambers of Commerce.

If you are not a member, reach out to your local Chamber and find out about membership benefits.

Networking Events

We had a successful reverse vendor and supplier fair a couple of weeks ago, and we plan to do other types of networking events in the future.

Make sure you are connected with us so that you can take advantage of current and future Local First opportunities.

Kristie Young is the manager for the vendor and supplier portion of the Orange County Local First program. She can be reached at kyoung@co.orange.tx.us.