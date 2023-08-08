Alert from Orangefield Water Supply Corporation: Boil Water Notice Lifted

Published 4:53 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

By Staff Reports

“We have received notice from Sabine River Authority that testing of the samples provided to them are all negative, therefore the boil water notice is now lifted,” Orangefield Water Supply Corporation announced just after noon on Tuesday.

“Sorry for any inconvenience,” the statement concluded.

On Friday, due to a main water line break, there was a boil water notice in effect for customers south of Nobles Road off FM 1442 only, officials announced.

