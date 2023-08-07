Vidor Police issue citations, escort Aryan Freedom Network members to city limits Published 7:31 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

VIDOR — At approximately 12:08 p.m. Saturday, the Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center received numerous calls of a disturbance at the intersection of North Main and East Tram.

The caller said there were several armed individuals with masks causing a disturbance.

Officers located several individuals who were displaying an Aryan Freedom Network sign who were armed with firearms. There were also several residents who were confronting this group.

Members of the Aryan Freedom Network were attempting to enter the roadway to distribute pamphlets, Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll said.

Entering the roadway to distribute pamphlets is a violation of the no soliciting / no peddling city ordinance due to the safety concern of entering moving traffic, Carroll said.

“Officers met with the group, who advised that they were in the process of leaving due to the aggressive atmosphere which had developed,” Carroll said in a release.

“Due to officers witnessing the individuals entering the roadway, several citations were issued. The leader of the group requested that Vidor PD follow them to the city limits as they feared further confrontation. The disturbance was quieted, and all individuals left the area.”

The individuals involved, according to Carroll, were identified as Caleb Bentley of Houston, Maxwell Barragy of Lavernia, Tyler Everett of Magnolia, Matthew Dawson of Texas, Mark Hayes of Humble and Justin McConnell of Houston.

All individuals were checked and could legally possess a firearm, Carroll said.