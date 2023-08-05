Orange County marriage licenses issued: July 31 – Aug. 4, 2023 Published 12:10 am Saturday, August 5, 2023

Marriage License issued from the office of Brandy Robertson Orange County Clerk for the week of July 31, 2023, through Aug 4, 2023:

Charles Edwin Hall and Donna Michelle May

Dalton Mitchell Hardy and Sabrina Shiane Crites

Shaun Calvin Jennings and Bonnie Louise Shaver

Erica Leann Layfield and Linka Juanita Crump

Garald Eugene Welton and Cassaundra Lynn Brown

Jason Ashley Gaddis and April Renee Lewis

Corey Alan Goudeau and Dottie Louise Williams

John Willie Turknett and Jasmine Ivory Giron

Gary Frank Pearson and Kourtne Leellen Aytes

Dustin Travis Ragsdale and Jenny Marie Liscano

Randall Paul Fruge and Jillian Elaine Thomas

Tristan Todd Hall and Leigha Paige Hill

Jason Wayne Bell and Sandy Renee Shugart

Tony Redix and Lecretia Rene Rabon