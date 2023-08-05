Orange County marriage licenses issued: July 31 – Aug. 4, 2023
Published 12:10 am Saturday, August 5, 2023
Marriage License issued from the office of Brandy Robertson Orange County Clerk for the week of July 31, 2023, through Aug 4, 2023:
Charles Edwin Hall and Donna Michelle May
Dalton Mitchell Hardy and Sabrina Shiane Crites
Shaun Calvin Jennings and Bonnie Louise Shaver
Erica Leann Layfield and Linka Juanita Crump
Garald Eugene Welton and Cassaundra Lynn Brown
Jason Ashley Gaddis and April Renee Lewis
Corey Alan Goudeau and Dottie Louise Williams
John Willie Turknett and Jasmine Ivory Giron
Gary Frank Pearson and Kourtne Leellen Aytes
Dustin Travis Ragsdale and Jenny Marie Liscano
Randall Paul Fruge and Jillian Elaine Thomas
Tristan Todd Hall and Leigha Paige Hill
Jason Wayne Bell and Sandy Renee Shugart
Tony Redix and Lecretia Rene Rabon