“Lively spirit of the 70s era” inspires West Orange-Cove Convocation 2023 Published 8:51 am Saturday, August 5, 2023

The West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District hosted its Convocation 2023, marking a momentous occasion as teachers, staff and administrators reunited to welcome a promising new school year.

The event took place at the WOCCISD Event Center, where attendees embraced the lively spirit of the 70s era, adding an extra layer of excitement to the festivities.

Under the theme “Valuing the Seed, Let’s Do It Again Mustangs,” Superintendent Dr. Rickie Harris delivered an inspirational speech emphasizing the district’s successes and continuing commitment to value the seed and nurture the soil as educators continue to enhance the growth of our students.

“We have climbed to the top of the mountain once, and we will do it again! Let’s do it again, Mustangs,” Harris said.

The event commemorated past achievements and laid the groundwork for a bright future, district leaders said.

WOSH won the coveted Campus of the Year award and WOSE walked away with the spirit stick.

