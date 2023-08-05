Learn about disaster readiness for your finances at Orange Public Library

Published 12:04 am Saturday, August 5, 2023

By Staff Reports

There are meeting spaces available for the public to use at Orange Public Library. (Stephen Hemelt/The Leader)

Orange Public Library is continuing its Adulting 101 programs this month with “Disaster Readiness for Your Finances.”

Adulting 101 programs are available every third Tuesday of the month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The Aug. 15 event features Sabine Federal Credit Union experts sharing what’s important to know about your finances during and after a hurricane-like impact.

The program is designed for ages 16 and up.

You do not need a library card to attend, and registration is not required.

The Sept. 19 event planned is Region 5-Taking Care of Your Mental Health,” followed by “TK Insurance-Health and Life Insurance Basics” set for Oct. 17.

For more information regarding Adulting 101, Orange Public Library is located at 220 5th St. in Orange and may be reached at 409-883-1086.

More News

Local, area 1st responders seeking donations to stock Southeast Texas Food Bank in need

ADOPT A PET — Jack-Jack is ready for your TLC

Orange County marriage licenses issued: July 31 – Aug. 4, 2023

Orangefield Water Supply Corporation announces Boil Water Notice

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar