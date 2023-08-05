ADOPT A PET — Jack-Jack is ready for your TLC
Published 12:18 am Saturday, August 5, 2023
1 of 3
Meet Jack-Jack!
His favorite thing is playing with kids, getting treats and meeting new people.
Jack-Jack needs a little TLC — a good bath and grooming session — to prepare him for his new family.
He’s ready for you to pick him up at the shelter and take him to the groomer, then home to a nice, soft bed.
Please consider adopting this sweet boy. Call the Orange, Texas Animal Shelter at 409-883-1056 for more information on Jack-Jack.